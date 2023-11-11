FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZVRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

ZVRA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,825 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

