Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as low as C$8.92. Gamehost shares last traded at C$9.01, with a volume of 3,216 shares.

Gamehost Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a market cap of C$195.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.95747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

