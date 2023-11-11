Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.71

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $24.04. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 26,901 shares traded.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
