Genius Sports (GENI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 32.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Earnings History for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.