Genius Sports (GENI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 32.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

