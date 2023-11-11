Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Head to Head Review

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genmab A/S and Hookipa Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Hookipa Pharma 1 0 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Hookipa Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,208.51%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

This table compares Genmab A/S and Hookipa Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $2.07 billion N/A $781.91 million $9.43 32.94 Hookipa Pharma $14.25 million 2.63 -$64.92 million ($0.91) -0.49

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hookipa Pharma. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 25.54% 15.03% 13.46% Hookipa Pharma -429.13% -66.35% -40.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Hookipa Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company also develops Teclistamab, which is in Phase 2 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

