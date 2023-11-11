Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

ROCK opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.