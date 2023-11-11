GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GitLab were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

