Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.07

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.07 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.19), with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

Glanbia Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £40.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.34.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,736.26%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

