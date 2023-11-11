Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,895 shares.

Global Resources Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £182,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41.

Global Resources Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

