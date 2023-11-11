Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.30

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and traded as high as $27.48. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 14,610 shares trading hands.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 660,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $946,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

