Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)'s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.33. 3,796,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,821,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Specifically, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

