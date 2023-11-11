Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GSAT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

