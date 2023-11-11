Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.38. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

