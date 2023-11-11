goeasy Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $14.21 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $14.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.67. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

goeasy Stock Down 3.0 %

GSY opened at C$124.36 on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

