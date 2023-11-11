Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRCL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

