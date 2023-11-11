Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) & Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Head to Head Analysis

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) and Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Vossloh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrier Companies 1.58% 7.05% 2.53% Vossloh N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrier Companies $3.94 billion 0.29 $62.50 million $1.87 19.42 Vossloh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Vossloh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Vossloh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenbrier Companies and Vossloh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrier Companies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Vossloh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Vossloh.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Vossloh on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. The Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications. The Lifecycle Solutions division engages in rail trading, long-rail unloading at construction sites, welding new rails, reconditioning old rails, on-site welding, rail replacement, rail grinding/milling, rail inspection, and construction site supervision activities. This division also organizes and monitors rail shipments to construction sites; and enables on-site availability of the unloading systems. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany.

