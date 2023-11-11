Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($16.97). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.22), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.
Gresham House Strategic Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,395 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,395. The company has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92.
About Gresham House Strategic
Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.
