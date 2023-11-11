Grindr (GRND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Grindr has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.54 million during the quarter.

Grindr stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

In other news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $657,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

