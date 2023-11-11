Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 302.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%.
HOFV stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
