Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 302.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%.

HOFV stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 498,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

