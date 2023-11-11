Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.22

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.22 and traded as low as $107.19. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 5,119 shares changing hands.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

