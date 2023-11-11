Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Harrow Health to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HROW opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $450.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 14,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

