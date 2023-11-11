Head to Head Analysis: LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LKA Gold and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LKA Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 2 6 0 2.75

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $3.66, suggesting a potential upside of 73.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of LKA Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of LKA Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LKA Gold and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKA Gold N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining -3.78% -9.49% -4.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LKA Gold and Coeur Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKA Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A Coeur Mining $785.60 million 0.95 -$78.11 million ($0.07) -30.14

LKA Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LKA Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LKA Gold beats Coeur Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado. LKA Gold Incorporated was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

