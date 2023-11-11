Head to Head Analysis: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.04 $170.10 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.37 billion 0.56 $55.35 million $1.61 21.88

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Motor Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Standard Motor Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Standard Motor Products 2.59% 11.30% 5.54%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Standard Motor Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, OEM, BWD select, techexpert, Locksmart, and pollak brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Everco HD brands; also distribute our products to customers for resale under private labels with NAPA Echlin and Belden brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part manufactures. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

