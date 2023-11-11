Head to Head Comparison: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $126.49 billion 1.68 $10.60 billion $4.65 17.79 OLO $185.40 million 4.16 -$45.97 million ($0.31) -15.23

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.2% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 1 13 1 3.00 OLO 0 3 3 0 2.50

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus target price of $137.07, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%. OLO has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.97%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 9.45% 12.55% 7.92% OLO -23.60% -3.68% -3.27%

Summary

Alibaba Group beats OLO on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

