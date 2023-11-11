Head to Head Comparison: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.47 $100.02 million $1.93 16.37 Healthcare Trust $341.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LTC Properties and Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LTC Properties and Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Given LTC Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Healthcare Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

