Head-To-Head Review: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) versus Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everest Group and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Everest Group currently has a consensus target price of $451.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Everest Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Group and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.38 $597.00 million $53.86 7.14 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.07 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Everest Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of -5.65, meaning that its stock price is 665% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Group beats Atlas Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Atlas Financial

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.