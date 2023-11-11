Head to Head Review: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for W. P. Carey and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 2 5 4 0 2.18 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus target price of $66.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares W. P. Carey and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 44.67% 8.43% 4.15% Global Self Storage 23.98% 6.07% 4.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. W. P. Carey pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. P. Carey and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 8.00 $599.14 million $3.64 14.87 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.29 $2.06 million $0.26 17.69

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Global Self Storage on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

