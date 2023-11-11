Head to Head Review: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Aixtron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Aixtron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.49 $40.40 million N/A N/A Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -55.96

Analyst Recommendations

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Aixtron.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ultra Clean and Aixtron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aixtron 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.48%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Aixtron.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59% Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Aixtron on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

