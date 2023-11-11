Head to Head Survey: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Johnson Controls International pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and BELIMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $25.30 billion 1.38 $1.53 billion $2.99 17.14 BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.31

Profitability

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than BELIMO. BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and BELIMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 7.74% 13.69% 5.53% BELIMO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of BELIMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Johnson Controls International and BELIMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 8 0 2.67 BELIMO 0 1 3 0 2.75

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $68.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. BELIMO has a consensus target price of $454.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than BELIMO.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats BELIMO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About BELIMO

(Get Free Report)

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.