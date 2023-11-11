Head to Head Survey: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) versus Its Peers

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is one of 87 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.84% 2.58% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors -0.69% -32.57% 0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million $39.40 million 14.33 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors $16.55 billion -$242.61 million 77.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors 513 2521 2376 157 2.39

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

