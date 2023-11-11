Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.70

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.70 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.89). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.89), with a volume of 193,508 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £299.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,275.00.

Henderson International Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

