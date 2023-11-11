Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.