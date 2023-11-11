Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Heritage Cannabis Price Performance
HERTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Heritage Cannabis
