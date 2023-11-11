Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.68). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.69), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Hibernia REIT Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hibernia REIT
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.