Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $69.89. Hologic shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 572,047 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Hologic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

