HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.48

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.48 and traded as low as $101.26. HOYA shares last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 31,405 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
HOYA Stock Down 0.3 %
About HOYA
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
