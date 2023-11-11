HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $111.48

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.48 and traded as low as $101.26. HOYA shares last traded at $102.87, with a volume of 31,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HOYA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

