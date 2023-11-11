HSBC Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Buy

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

