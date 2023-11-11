Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

