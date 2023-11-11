Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
