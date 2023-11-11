Hydro One Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.77.

H stock opened at C$37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$40.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

