Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.8 %

IBDRY stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

