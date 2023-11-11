Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $135.58

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.58 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 128.10 ($1.58). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.59), with a volume of 353,910 shares trading hands.

Ibstock Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £507.55 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Insider Transactions at Ibstock

In related news, insider Chris McLeish sold 90,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £139,160.56 ($171,781.95). 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

