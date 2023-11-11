iCAD (ICAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

iCAD Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ICAD opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ICAD. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

