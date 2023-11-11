Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) vs. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Head to Head Analysis

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $580,000.00 591.07 -$91.76 million ($2.33) -2.94 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.82) -0.32

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -43.36% -39.80% Aptose Biosciences N/A -153.08% -109.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Icosavax and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Icosavax and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Icosavax presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,400.66%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Icosavax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icosavax beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

