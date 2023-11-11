ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICZOOM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. ICZOOM Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.87.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Featured Stories

