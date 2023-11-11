Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.05

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.05 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 27.25 ($0.34). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 119,125 shares traded.

Ilika Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.05. The stock has a market cap of £44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

