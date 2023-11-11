Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 2454812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

Specifically, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.11.

Illumina Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

