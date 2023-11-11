Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.65

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $3.87. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 228,587 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec cut shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 5.5 %
Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
About Impala Platinum
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.
