Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,651 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Apple were worth $180,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.