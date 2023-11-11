Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.11. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 6,750 shares trading hands.
Innovotech Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Innovotech Company Profile
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
