Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as low as C$2.26. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 27,675 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on INO.UN
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.