Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as low as C$2.26. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 27,675 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INO.UN

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm has a market cap of C$76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.91.

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.